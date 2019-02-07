Ike Anigbogu: Waived by Indiana
Anigbogu was waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Pacers traded the Rockets for Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin on Thursday, and while the team is waiving both players, they still had to clear a spot on the roster to officially acquire them before doing so. Anigbogu has mainly been a fixture in the G League this year, and he will likely return to Fort Wayne to play with the Mad Ants once he clears waivers.
