Diogu agreed to a contact Tuesday with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

A lottery pick by the Warriors in 2005, the 34-year-old Diogu hasn't made an NBA appearance since 2011-12. It appears safe to say that the Nigerian national will play overseas for the remainder of his career.

