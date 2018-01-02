Ike Diogu: Lands with Chinese club
Diogu agreed to a contact Tuesday with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
A lottery pick by the Warriors in 2005, the 34-year-old Diogu hasn't made an NBA appearance since 2011-12. It appears safe to say that the Nigerian national will play overseas for the remainder of his career.
