Ike Iroegbu: Explodes for 29

Iroegbu registered 29 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block during Friday's win over Memphis.

The Washington State product exploded for a season high in points, breaking the previous mark of 26 set back on Dec. 26. Aside from his hot streak mid-season, Iroegbu has yet to really put together a stretch of high-scoring games lately. His season average of 11.6 points per game shows his inconsistency to score at a constant rate.