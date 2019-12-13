Ike Iroegbu: Plays 11 minutes in loss
Iroegbu scored two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two rebounds and an assist during Wednesday's G League win over the Skyhawks.
Iroegbu continues to play from the end of the bench and is averaging just 9.6 minutes in 12 games this season. He has accounted for just three points per contest so far.
