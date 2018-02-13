Ike Iroegbu: Will participate in G League Slam Dunk Contest

Iroegbu will compete against four other high-flying G League stars in the G League Slam Dunk Contest that will take place during the International Challenge, scheduled for Feb. 18, per the G League.

Iroegbu has been on a hot streak recently, averaging 15.1 points per game since Christmas. For the Dunk Contest, he will will initially compete in the preliminary round which will be conducted before tip-off of the International Challenge. The championship round will then take place at halftime.