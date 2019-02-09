Ike Nwamu: Doing well with new organization

Nwamu scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and a steal in the loss Friday to Windy City.

Nwamu found himself traded to the Mad Ants near the end of January for the likes of Elijah Stewart and the returning player rights to Alex Hamilton. The guard has posted 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounda and 1.8 assists in six games with his new club, averaging about 23.1 minutes per contest.