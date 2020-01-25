Ike Nwamu: Goes 5-for-7 from deep
Nwamu tallied 29 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 117-88 win over Agua Caliente.
After shooting a combined 5-for-23 from the field over the past two games, Nwamu got back on track Thursday, hitting 10 of 13 shots from the field while nailing five of seven attempts from beyond the arc. Since joining Northern Arizona, the 26-year-old has registered double-digit field goal attempts in all six games and figures to remain one of the team's top scoring options behind Jared Harper moving forward.
