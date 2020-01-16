Ike Nwamu: Heads to Northern Arizona

Nwamu was traded to Northern Arizona on Wednesday,

The G League Suns sent Daxter Miles Jr. in exchange for the 26-year-old guard. Nwamu is averaging 12.3 points on 44.8 percent shooting to go along with 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 21 games this season and hopes to find a role that allows him to continue his best G League season since entering the circuit in 2016.