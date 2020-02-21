Ike Nwamu: Hits three of five from deep
Nwamu tallied 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 106-94 G League loss to the Canton Charge.
Nwamu was efficient from the field in this one, hitting seven of 11 while also contributing on the defensive end with a pair of steals. After getting some rest during the All-Star break, the 26-year-old enters the final stretch of the season averaging 19.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 13 games with Northern Arizona.
