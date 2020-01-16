Ike Nwamu: Leads team in scoring
Nwamu collected 28 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes of G League action during Monday's 124-116 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Nwamu's 28 points marked a new season high as he continues an impressive start for his new club. In his first two games, he's shot a combined 13-for-21 from the field. Other than adding a few scraps in the rebounding and assist departments, scoring remains his main method for producing fantasy value.
