Ike Nwamu: Paces team in scoring
Nwamu posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Westchester.
Despite coming off the bench Tuesday, Nwamu managed to lead the team in scoring in a relatively unproductive night for the Mad Ants offensively. The 6-5 guard is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
