Ike Nwamu: Pours in 22 points

Nwamu finished with 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one assist over 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Nwamu hit half of his 12 attempts from the field while hitting all five of his free throws. Since joining Northern Arizona in January, Nwamu is averaging 19.2 points on 48.1 percent shooting along with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 12 games.