Ike Nwamu: Productive off bench

Nwamu had 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

After having a big role in the G League to begin the season, Nwamu's role has shrunk in recent weeks. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.