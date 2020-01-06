Ike Nwamu: Productive off bench
Nwamu had 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.
After having a big role in the G League to begin the season, Nwamu's role has shrunk in recent weeks. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.
