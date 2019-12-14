Ike Nwamu: Returns to action
Nwamu (undisclosed) finished with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Friday's G League win against Erie.
Nwamu missed Tuesday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he was not forced to miss any extra games. The 26-year-old came off the bench Friday, but he still managed to record 22 minutes, signaling that he could be in line to return to his regular workload soon.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...