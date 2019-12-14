Ike Nwamu: Returns to action

Nwamu (undisclosed) finished with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Friday's G League win against Erie.

Nwamu missed Tuesday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he was not forced to miss any extra games. The 26-year-old came off the bench Friday, but he still managed to record 22 minutes, signaling that he could be in line to return to his regular workload soon.