Ike Nwamu: Scores 20 in start

Nwamu logged 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes in Monday's loss to College Park.

Nwamu saw his first start of the season with Naz Mitrou-Long appearing for the Pacers on Monday. He made the most of his opportunity by leading the team in scoring and minutes. He struggled with ball control as he committed three turnovers, but his overall performance should help him continue his sizeable role for the Mad Ants.