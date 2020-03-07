Ike Nwamu: Scores 21 in loss
Nwamu registered 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-131 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Nwamu reached over 20 points for the first time since Feb. 8, a span of six games. The 26-year-old continues to see consistent opportunities on the offensive end, as he's averaging 10.9 field-goal attempts per game and averages 14.5 points on the season.
