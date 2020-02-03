Ike Nwamu: Scores 22 in loss

Nwamu registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 24 minutes during Friday's 116-96 loss to the Legends.

Nwamu hit three of four attempts from beyond the arc on his way to scoring 22 points. He didn't contribute much across the other areas of the stat sheet, though his 22 points led the team Friday. On the season, Nwamu is averaging 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.