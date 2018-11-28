Ike Nwamu: Scores nine points in loss

Nwamu started and contributed nine points, three boards and three assists in Saturday's 104-91 road loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Nwamu, who was three of eight from the field, still shot better than his teammates who to delivered an ugly 34.8% team field goal percentage in the loss. Through eight games, Nwamu is averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. The struggling 1-8 Herd now travel to Delaware for Wednesday's contest with the Blue Coats.