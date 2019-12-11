Play

Ike Nwamu: Sits out Tuesday

Nwamu (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's loss to Lakeland.

Despite not making major contributions on the stat sheet this season, Nwamu has averaged 13.5 points per game to begin the year as he has managed to record double-digit point totals in all but two of his 11 appearances. The nature of his injury is unclear, although his next chance to take the court will come Friday against Erie.

