Ike Nwamu: Stays hot in win

Nwamu finished with 28 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 31 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over the Sioux City Skyforce.

Nwamu has shot the lights out since joining his new club, as he's gone 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and 23-for-34 overall. He's been a welcomed addition in Northern Arizona, as he's helped alleviate some pressure off of Jared Harper, who's been relied on far too much for offensive production this season. Unfortunately for Nwamu, this level of production is far from sustainable, and he'll likely begin to regress towards his season average of 46.7 percent shooting from the field in the coming games.