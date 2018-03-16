Ike Nwamu: Steady contributor

Nwamu recorded 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Nwamu has been a steady offensive contributor to the Skyforce all season long and Wednesday was no different. The former UNLV guard is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.