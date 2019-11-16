Ike Nwamu: Tallies 18 points off bench
Nwamu totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FG), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes in Friday's loss to Maine.
Despite coming off the bench in each of the Mad Ants' first three games of the season, Nwamu has recorded double-digit point totals in every game. The 26-year-old has averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to begin the season.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.