Ike Nwamu: Tallies 18 points off bench

Nwamu totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FG), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes in Friday's loss to Maine.

Despite coming off the bench in each of the Mad Ants' first three games of the season, Nwamu has recorded double-digit point totals in every game. The 26-year-old has averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to begin the season.