Ike Nwamu: Unable to play Friday
Nwamu (ankle) did not play in Friday's loss to Raptors 905.
Nwamu has been a key bench piece for the 1-12 Herd, averaging 21.9 minutes in 10 games played. He'll aim to return to the court Saturday against the Red Claws.
