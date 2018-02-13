Ike Nwamu: Will participate in G League Slam Dunk Contest

Nwamu will compete against four other high-flying G League stars in the G League Slam Dunk Contest that will take place during the International Challenge, scheduled for Feb. 18, per the G League.

Nwamu, who's averaging 15.2 points per game, will initially compete in the preliminary round which will be conducted before tip-off of the International Challenge. The championship round will then take place at halftime. The UNLV product is providing the Skyforce with a big scoring boost off the bench. He's averaging 17 points per game in 13 contests since January 1st.