Immanuel Quickley: Puts name in 2020 draft

Quickley announced Monday that he'll forgo his final two seasons at Kentucky to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound combo guard will enter the draft coming off an excellent sophomore season in Lexington that culminated in him winning SEC Player of the Year. After a subpar start to the campaign, Quickley upped his game during conference play, averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 boards per game while shooting 48 percent from downtown over his 18 SEC outings. Though he's a bit undersized for an NBA guard, Quickley's 6-foot-10 wingspan should allow him to hold his own on the defensive end at the next level. His ability to make plays and create shots is more of a question mark for pro scouts, however, and could ultimately push Quickley out of the first round if he doesn't impress in private workouts leading up to the draft.