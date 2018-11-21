Isaac Bonga: Injures ankle Tuesday
Bonga suffered a sprained left ankle during Tuesday's game against the Agua Caliente Clippers and had to be helped off the court, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Bonga will not return to Tuesday's contest. More information on the extent of his injury and a timetable for a return may emerge in the coming days.
