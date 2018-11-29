Isaac Bonga: Near double-double in return
Bonga (ankle) scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and tallied eight rebounds along with six assists in the win Wednesday over the Legends.
A sprained ankle prevented Bonga from playing in the previous two games, but the forward made his return to the court Wednesday, playing 31 minutes and finishing with a plus-18.
