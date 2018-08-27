Lakers assistant general manager Jesse Buss noted earlier in August that Bonga will play for the organization's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, during the upcoming season, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The Lakers acquired Bonga, the 39th overall pick by the 76ers during the June draft, with the knowledge that the German point guard would likely be a long-term project. The 18-year-old was the youngest player to suit up in the Las Vegas Summer League and unsurprisingly saw limited minutes with the Lakers prioritizing playing time for those who are closer to making a tangible impact at the NBA level. Bonga should benefit from playing regularly at South Bay under the watchful eye of the organization in 2018-19, and if he makes a strong impression in the G League, he could sign with the Lakers next summer and make his NBA debut in 2019-20.