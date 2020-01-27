Isaac Copeland: Logs nine minutes in return
Copeland scored six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's victory over College Park.
Copeland played nine minutes in his first contest since Jan. 17. He has seen action in only seven games this season due largely to a lingering knee injury.
