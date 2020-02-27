Isaac Copeland: Not receiving playing time
Copeland has not played in each of the Legends' last two contests.
Copeland has dealt with a knee injury throughout much of the season, limiting him to a total of 13 games. In those contests, he is averaging a scant 10.2 minutes and posting per-game averages of 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds.
