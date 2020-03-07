Isaac Copeland: Remains sidelined by knee injury
Copeland did not play in Friday's win over Agua Caliente due to a knee injury.
Copeland has played only one minute since Feb. 19 as he continues to battle a knee injury that has plagued him throughout the campaign. The undrafted rookie has gotten into only 14 games this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest.
