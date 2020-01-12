Isaac Copeland: Still hampered by knee issue
Copeland did not play in Saturday's contest versus Santa Cruz due to a knee injury.
Copeland has now missed each of the last three contests while dealing with the knee issue. He did not make his season debut until Dec. 17 due to a knee injury, though it is unclear whether his current issue is a recurrence of that injury or something new. In total, Copeland has played in five contests this season and is averaging 1.6 points.
