Isaac Haas: Corrals 15 rebounds in loss
Haas scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 15 rebounds in a loss to South Bay on Wednesday.
Haas started at center and logged a season-high 29 minutes in the loss. His 15 boards were also a season high and represented his third consecutive game with double-digit rebounds. In addition, the University of Purdue product led the Stars with two blocked shots.
