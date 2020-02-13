Play

Haas scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 15 rebounds in a loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Haas started at center and logged a season-high 29 minutes in the loss. His 15 boards were also a season high and represented his third consecutive game with double-digit rebounds. In addition, the University of Purdue product led the Stars with two blocked shots.

