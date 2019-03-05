Haas posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds in the Monday win over Raptors 905.

Haas only played 23 minutes, but it was a solid start nevertheless. Five fouls ultimately forced the big man off the court sooner than anticipated, but it seems likely Haas could be primed for a slightly larger role in the rotation should he cut down on the fouls. The undrafted rookie is averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 26 games with the Stars.