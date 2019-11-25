Isaac Haas: Grabs 10 boards in win
Haas tallied four points (1-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in Sunday's victory over Austin.
Haas didn't do much in the way of scoring but was a beast on the boards, notching his season high with 10 rebounds in only 19 minutes. The Purdue product is averaging 7.2 points and 5.7 boards through six G League games this season.
