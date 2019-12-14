Isaac Haas: Grabs team-high eight rebounds
Haas scored four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and pulled down eight rebounds in Friday's G League win Oklahoma City.
Haas paced the club in rebounds Friday despite logging only 16 minutes off the bench. The 24-year-old has been one of the Stars' lesser-used players this season but has posted solid rebounding numbers, averaging 5.9 boards per contest in only 16 minutes of action.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...