Haas scored four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and pulled down eight rebounds in Friday's G League win Oklahoma City.

Haas paced the club in rebounds Friday despite logging only 16 minutes off the bench. The 24-year-old has been one of the Stars' lesser-used players this season but has posted solid rebounding numbers, averaging 5.9 boards per contest in only 16 minutes of action.