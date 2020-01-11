Isaac Haas: Logs DNP
Haas was listed as DNP - coach's decision for Friday's G League contest against Memphis.
The DNP comes as a surprise as Haas has been playing well of late, averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds over his last two games. The Stars play the second game of a back-to-back Saturday, so it shouldn't take long to figure out whether the big man's absence was simply a night of rest or part of a larger issue.
