Haas tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and 12 rebounds in Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Haas played 21 minutes -- his most since Opening Night -- in the contest and picked up the first double-double of his career. Through 16 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 boards while shooting 58.8 percent from the field.