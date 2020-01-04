Isaac Haas: Registers double-double Friday
Haas tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and 12 rebounds in Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.
Haas played 21 minutes -- his most since Opening Night -- in the contest and picked up the first double-double of his career. Through 16 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 boards while shooting 58.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.