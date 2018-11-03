Isaac Haas: Sits out opener
Haas (knee) was held out of Friday's game against Iowa.
Haas underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early October and still seems to be recovering. His next opportunity to make his professional debut will be Tuesday against Texas, although an official timetable for his return remains unknown.
