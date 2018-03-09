Isaac Hamilton: Best game since Dec. 17
Hamilton accounted for 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes of action during Thursday's 112-103 win at Maine.
The former UCLA guard had his best scoring game since going off for 21 points back on Dec. 17. Other than a few double digit scoring performances though, Hamilton has been a non-factor in Canton's offense, only averaging 6.1 points with 2.1 rebounds per game.
