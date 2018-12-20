Humphries finished the 124-107 win Wednesday over the Legends with 34 points (15-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and two assists.

Humphries put together a massive double-double, easily posting a career-high during Round One of the G League Showcase. Humphries' fantastic performance couldn't have come at a better time in terms of attracting attention from the NBA level, but it remains to be seen if the 20-year-old Aussie will continue to have this sort of impact.