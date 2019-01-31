Humphries (knee) played 12 minutes on Wednesday, finishing the contest with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

Humphries found his way into the starting rotation despite missing time earlier this week with a knee injury, but still wound up playing just 12 minutes. So long as Terrence Jones continues to put up strong numbers (20 points, 14 rebounds on Wednesday), Humphries' opportunities figure to be limited.