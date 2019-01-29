Humphries did not play in the Bayhawks' 119-115 loss to the Herd on Sunday due to a knee injury.

The timing on Humphries' injury couldn't be worse for the Australian rookie, who had been getting less time on the court in recent weeks. Losing time due to injury, and with the meteoric ascension of teammate and fellow center Terrence Jones, Humphries will have a significantly reduced role with the Bayhawks if he can recover soon.