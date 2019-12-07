Humphries amassed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Humphries has been a critical cog in Lakeland's 7-and-4 start to the season. The Kentucky product's generating 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes per game this year and has been essential in forming Lakeland's top-ranked defense.