Isaac Humphries: Plays 17 minutes Sunday
Humphries saw 17 minutes of action in Sunday's win over Delaware, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and four rebounds.
The Kentucky product continues to back up Amile Jefferson at center. He added one steal, to go with three turnovers, in Sunday's win.
