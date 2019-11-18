Isaac Humphries: Scores 14 off bench
Humphries totaled 14 points (7-9 FG), nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 20 minutes Saturday against College Park.
The 21-year-old was impressive in 20 bench minutes, finishing with a plus-14 net rating and nearing a double-double. While Humphries hasn't dominated in any one facet of the game, he's providing a steady defensive presence for Lakeland, which is off to a 4-1 start. In 24.6 minutes per game, Humphries is recording averages of 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.