Humphries totaled 14 points (7-9 FG), nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 20 minutes Saturday against College Park.

The 21-year-old was impressive in 20 bench minutes, finishing with a plus-14 net rating and nearing a double-double. While Humphries hasn't dominated in any one facet of the game, he's providing a steady defensive presence for Lakeland, which is off to a 4-1 start. In 24.6 minutes per game, Humphries is recording averages of 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals.