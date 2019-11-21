Humphries amassed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3PT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes Wednesday against Wisconsin.

Humphries turned in a solid effort in his return to the starting lineup, though he narrowly missed out on a double-double. He's thrived as the defensive anchor for Lakeland and is averaging 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes per game on the year.