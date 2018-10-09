Isaac Humphries: Waived by Hawks
Humphries was waived by the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Humphries lasted just one day on the roster and as expected, will now be waived. The Hawks still retain his G-League rights though, so expect Humphries to join the team's affiliate for the start of the upcoming season. If Humphries excels in the G-League, he could get a call-up later this year if the Hawks are dealing with some injuries.
