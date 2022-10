Johnson was drafted by the Stockton Kings in the second round during the 2022 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

Johnson played four seasons at Appalachian State before going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 2020-21, Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals for the ADO Basquetbol Sad Ovarense in Portugal. At 6-foot-9, Johnson has the size to make a positive impact on defense.