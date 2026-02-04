The Pistons waived Jones on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jones was the casualty on the 15-man roster after Detroit needed to clear a spot after acquiring Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric from Chicago while sending Jaden Ivey to the Bulls in a trade Tuesday. After Detroit scooped him up off waivers from the Kings in early November, Jones went on to make just one one-minute appearance at the NBA level. Instead, the second-year big man has seen the bulk of his action this season in the G League, where he averaged 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.1 minutes per game over his 26 appearances for the Motor City Cruise.